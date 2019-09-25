List Of 20 Songs To Celebrate National One Hit Wonder Day
Let's be honest, everybody loves one hit wonders.
They're always so memorable, it's almost impossible to ever forget them. And in honor of National One Hit Wonder Day, we're listing some of the best one hit wonders around!
1. Take On Me — A-Ha
2. Come On Eileen — Dexys Midnight Runners
3. Tainted Love — Soft Cell
4. My Sharona — The Knack
5. Video Killed The Radio Star — The Buggles
6. 867-5309/Jenny — Tommy Tutone
7. Play That Funky Music — Wild Cherry
8. Spirit In The Sky — Norman Greenbaum
9. (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me — Naked Eyes
10. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) — The Proclaimers
11. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) — Looking Glass
12. I Melt With You — Modern English
13. You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) — Dead Or Alive
14. Mickey — Toni Basil
15. The Safety Dance — Men Without Hats
16. Pop Muzik — M
17. Stacy's Mom — Fountains Of Wayne
18. 99 Luftballons — Nena
19. Closing Time — Semisonic
-story via usatoday.com