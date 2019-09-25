List Of 20 Songs To Celebrate National One Hit Wonder Day

September 25, 2019
Nena

Let's be honest, everybody loves one hit wonders.  

They're always so memorable, it's almost impossible to ever forget them.  And in honor of National One Hit Wonder Day, we're listing some of the best one hit wonders around!  

1. Take On Me — A-Ha

2. Come On Eileen — Dexys Midnight Runners

3. Tainted Love — Soft Cell

4. My Sharona — The Knack

5. Video Killed The Radio Star — The Buggles

6. 867-5309/Jenny — Tommy Tutone

7. Play That Funky Music — Wild Cherry

8. Spirit In The Sky — Norman Greenbaum

9. (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me — Naked Eyes

10. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) — The Proclaimers

11. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) — Looking Glass

12. I Melt With You — Modern English

13. You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) — Dead Or Alive

14. Mickey — Toni Basil

15. The Safety Dance — Men Without Hats

16. Pop Muzik — M

17. Stacy's Mom — Fountains Of Wayne

18. 99 Luftballons — Nena

19. Closing Time — Semisonic

 

 

 

