List Of 20 Songs To Celebrate National One Hit Wonder Day

Let's be honest, everybody loves one hit wonders.

They're always so memorable, it's almost impossible to ever forget them. And in honor of National One Hit Wonder Day, we're listing some of the best one hit wonders around!

1. Take On Me — A-Ha

Video of a-ha - Take On Me (Official Music Video)

2. Come On Eileen — Dexys Midnight Runners

Video of Dexy&#039;s Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen (Original Promo Restored) (With Lyrics) (1982) (HD)

3. Tainted Love — Soft Cell

Video of Soft Cell Tainted Love (1981)

4. My Sharona — The Knack

Video of My Sharona

5. Video Killed The Radio Star — The Buggles

Video of Buggles - Video killed the radio star 1979

6. 867-5309/Jenny — Tommy Tutone

Video of Tommy Tutone - 867-5309/Jenny

7. Play That Funky Music — Wild Cherry

Video of Wild Cherry - Play that funky music

8. Spirit In The Sky — Norman Greenbaum

Video of Spirit In The Sky Norman Greenbaum

9. (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me — Naked Eyes

Video of Naked Eyes - Always Something There To Remind Me (Official Video)

10. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) — The Proclaimers

Video of The Proclaimers - I&#039;m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

11. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) — Looking Glass

Video of Brandy (You&#039;re A Fine Girl) Looking Glass HD {Stereo}

12. I Melt With You — Modern English

Video of Modern English - I Melt With You (Official Video)

13. You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) — Dead Or Alive

Video of Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) [Official 4K Video]

14. Mickey — Toni Basil

Video of Toni Basil &quot;Hey Mickey&quot; Official Music Video

15. The Safety Dance — Men Without Hats

Video of Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (Official Music Video)

16. Pop Muzik — M

Video of M - Pop Muzik (Official Video)

17. Stacy's Mom — Fountains Of Wayne

Video of Fountains of Wayne - Stacy&#039;s Mom

18. 99 Luftballons — Nena

Video of Nena - 99 Red Balloons (English) (Official Video) (HD)

19. Closing Time — Semisonic

Video of Semisonic - Closing Time

-story via usatoday.com