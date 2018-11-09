NASA Announces An Asteroid Will Pass Earth At A Distance Closer Than The Moon

An Asteroid is heading straight for Earth! Well not really, but it will be very close. NASA announced Friday that an asteroid will safely pass right by our planet on Saturday. The asteroid, dubbed 2018 XV1 is expected to reach a close approach of 237,000 miles. That distance is closer than the Earth to the Moon.

The asteroid, which was spotted on Sunday, is an Apollo-type asteroid, and has a diameter of 26 feet to 60 feet long. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday will be when the 2018 XV1 will be at its closest point to Earth. It will barrel towards the planet at a speed of 4 miles per second.

Discovered by astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Survey in Tucson, Arizona were first to spot the asteroid. While they spotted the asteroid when it was still quite a distance away from Earth, they were able to determine that the space rock will safely pass by Earth, without any issues.

There will be a live stream of the asteroid that goes live at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Virtual Telescope Project will host the stream, giving viewers a chance to catch a glimpse of the nearby asteroid. The 2018 XV1 is not the only asteroid to be near the Earth on Saturday. It was earlier announced that two asteroids, 2018 VS1 and 2018 VR1 will pass by our planet, at a much further distance at 9:03 a.m. and 9:13 a.m. respectively.

Those asteroids are much larger than the 2018 VX1 that will be passing by our planet. However, at their closest the asteroids will still be over 800,000 miles from Earth. There have been a few cases of asteroids coming close to Earth over the past few years, with one in 2013 exploding in the skies over Russia, causing 1,500 indirect injuries and damaging over 7,000 buildings.

