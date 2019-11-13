Nameberry Makes Top Baby Name Predictions for 2020

Parents to be take your pen and paper out, especially those who are still undecided on what to name their new. Here are the top baby names for 2020.

Some of the top names of 2020 were influenced by celebrities or pop culture events, while others contain a fresh spin on a stylish sound or form.

Reese Witherspoon, Billie Eilish and ancient men are influencing the baby names of tomorrow, according to Nameberry. https://t.co/Dd9j76GYdr — argusleader (@argusleader) November 8, 2019

Here, Nameberry’s outlook for the top names for baby girls and baby boys in 2020.

Top Girl Names:



1. Adah –Ada and Adele, Adelaide and all spellings of Adeline.

2. Reese – Actress Reese Witherspoon had a highly visible year in 2019

3. Mika – Journalist Mika Brzezinski undoubtedly had some influence on the popularization of her name, pronounced mee-ka, =

4. Paisley – Paisley is one of those super trendy names that morphed quickly from fascinating and fresh to super trendy, =

5. Amina – Amina is an Arabic name with Quranic significance – she was the mother of prophet Muhammad

6. Teagan – The Irish and Welsh Teagan is one of those names that is technically unisex but is used far more often for one gender

7. Nova – Nova is one of those, well, nouveau names that’s enjoyed a meteoric rise.

8. Aura – Aura may be the least-used name among our top girl names of 2020, it’s a natural successor to Aria and Arya,

9. Pearl –Pearl was a Top 100 name from the time the Social Security Popular Names count started in 1880 through the mid-1920s

10. Billie – Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish has done it for this

Top Boy Names:



1. Austin – This Texas city name is poised to climb again

2. Alva – Alva could gain visibility for boys.

3. Acacius – This ancient name carries the trendy s ending

4. Tate –, which means cheerful, is theoretically unisex but used 95% of the time for boys.

5. Diego – Diego, which you’d be forgiven for not knowing was the Spanish form of James, is one of the hottest Latinx names for boys in the US.

6. Easton – Easton, is preppier and more popular than the cowboyish Weston.

7. Lucius —one of the male forms of the ancient Roman clan name meaning light.

8. Cash –short form for the stylish ancient names Cassius or Cassian, a tribute to Johnny Cash, or a straight-out ode to money.

9. Ash – Ash is a short form of the popular Biblical Asher, which means happy.

10. Luca — Luca is a pan-European favorite that receiving an enthusiastic welcome from American parents.



Via: Huffpost