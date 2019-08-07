Henri Belolo, Co-Creator Of Village People, Dead At 82

Henri Belolo, a music producer who co-created the Village People, has passed away at the age of 82. Belolo passed away on Saturday August 3rd. A private funeral was held in Paris over the weekend according to Village People singer, Victor Willis.

In a statement made by Victor Willis, the Village People singer said, “I am devastated by the untimely death of Henri Belolo who was my former producer, mentor and co-creator of Village People.” The singer confirmed there will be a public memorial at a later date, even though a private funeral was already held in Paris.

Born in 1936, Henri Belolo began his music career as a DJ, before moving to the US from Paris, and starting Scorpio Music in 1976. In 1977, Belolo created the Village People along with fellow producer, Jacques Morali. The Village People are most known for their hit song, “YMCA.” Belolo leaves an impressive resume that helped form the disco genre.

