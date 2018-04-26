This Music Festival Is Selling A Ticket For $1 Million

The award for the worlds most expensive music festival ticket has officially been claimed by the Secret Solstice festival, going down in Iceland.

Of course, this ticket comes with a whole bunch of high-end perks like a private chef, 'private glam squad' and private helicopter tours of the country's volcanoes. That's just the tip of the iceberg as far as amenities go. The million dollar package also includes:

● Fly round trip to Iceland in a private chartered business jet (Gulfstream G300 or similar) for six people from any destination on Earth ● Luxury accommodation for the Secret Solstice 2018 festival week ● Welcome Villa party with unlimited champagne and Icelandic delicacies prepared by a private chef ● Party with an international music artist at an exclusive private concert party for you and your select invited guests. ● An exclusive mini 66North hotel pop-up so you can have the VIP personal shopping experience from the comfort of your room with an outfit from 66North ● Private glam squad to provide personal hair, makeup and grooming everyday ● Premium luggage set so you travel to the festival in style ● Icelandic skincare treatments on-site at the festival everyday ● Access to spa treatments throughout the duration of your stay ● 24/7 access to two deluxe cars, personal drivers, and private escort for the entire week in Iceland ● Daily relaxation massages for you and your guests ● Catered private World Cup viewing party with prominent Icelandic chef for any game of your choosing for you and your friends ● Private helicopter tour over the glaciers and volcanoes of South Iceland ● Special Secret Solstice summer picnic and a night at a luxury hotel in the lush ambience of the Icelandic countryside ● VIP midnight sun yacht party for you and your friends with artists on the lineup ● Premium treatment, backstage access and priority fast-track access during the festival ● Boutique festival tent on-site fully stocked and serviced including wi-fi, electricity and a complimentary weather pack to enjoy the festival in complete comfort ● Lavish Icelandic gift hamper on arrival on-site at Secret Solstice 2018 ● All food and drinks served at Secret Solstice, including hyper-premium drinks and bespoke exquisite cocktails ● All you can eat Icelandic hot dogs at Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, “a world-famous hot dog stand” ● Journey across the Langjökull glacier by snowmobile and sledding ● Capture your glacial experience with a well-known Icelandic photographer ● Explore the natural geothermal hot springs ● Private dinner + chef’s table at Iceland's top exclusive restaurants specializing in Icelandic cuisine ● Private yacht safari among floating icebergs ● Private horseback riding session with purebred Icelandic Horses ● Sensory dining experience by candlelight inside a cave ● Access to all sold out Secret Solstice side event music experiences including Into The Glacier and The Lava Tunnel ● Plus more specialty services to be released for the $1million dollar guest

All this seems great, but its only one week.. can you even fit all this crazy stuff in and still actually go to the shows?

After the massive disaster that was Fyre Festival, you have to wonder how legit this actually is... The language is pretty vague, and the "Plus more specialty services to be released for the $1million dollar guest" line at the end seems pretty fishy if you ask us.

Oh, and in case you were wondering whose actually performing at this festival, Slayer, Stormzy and Clean Bandit are all supposedly slated to appear.

Via Unipaper