'Murder House Flip' Will Be Your Newest Home Makeover Obsession

For the past few years, home makeover shows have been have been a huge hit.

For some reason, people just seem to love watching homes being completely broken down and transformed into something new.

And if you're one of the many people out there that love these kind of shows, then this one will surely catch your eye.

Airing this April, "Murder House Flip" is a home makeover show that take homes where people have been murdered and completely turn them around.

"We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America’s two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation," said Elyse Seder, senior vice president of alternative and syndicated programming for Sony Pictures Television.

The show is set to feature a "colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts. (They’ll) uncover the crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of the homes."

However don't expect to see this on a channel like HGTV. "Murder House Flip" will be airing on a new streaming service called Quibi and the episodes are slated to only run around 10 minutes each.

-story via housebeautiful.com