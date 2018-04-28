Moviepass to Nix Unlimited Viewings Feature for New Subscribers

Film subscription service MoviePass has announced it will be making changes in order to tighten its plans available. According to Associated Press, the startup announced these changese after their business model was put into question. Because MoviePass pays most theaters the full price for the cost of a ticket, the company actually loses money after just one or two movies per month. The biggest change that will be set into place for new subscribers will be the omission of the unlimited viewings feature. The limit set for each subscriber will now be 4 viewings per month.

With the company constantly changes its promotions and rates, many are left wondering if the "movie-a-day" deal will eventually make its way back. Associated Press also notes that MoviePass now has over two million subscribers compared to 20,000 when the company cut the price of their service to just $10 a month in August.

An auditor's report recently questioned how MoviePass could continue as a business, but the executives in charge of the subscription service say things are just fine https://t.co/2peStEzV68 — NYT Media (@nytmedia) April 26, 2018