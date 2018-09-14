Motley Crue Is Working On New Music

It’s only been three years since Motley Crue finished their final world tour, and now the Crue is back together again.

Vince Neil took to Twitter to announce that he was heading back to the studio to record four brand new tracks with the boys.

Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!! — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) September 13, 2018

Word quickly spread about the group getting back together and Neil took to Twitter again to clear the air. Neil says that the group never broke up, but have all signed a contract to not go on tour again.

For those of you who don’t understand, yes “the boys” means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up. — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) September 13, 2018

There’s no official word as to why the band is recording four new songs. According to Rolling Stone, the songs are for the upcoming film adaptation of their memoir The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will to play drummer Tommy Lee in the upcoming biopic. The film is set to premiere on Netflix, though there is no official release date.

The last time Motley Crue was together was at their final show in Los Angles on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Are you excited to hear some new music from Motley Crue?