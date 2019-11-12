Mother and Daughter Arrested at Love Field With 62 Pounds of Pot

A mother/daughter duo are in hot water this week.  

The pair were caught smuggling 60 pounds of weed while at Dallas Love Field airport.

A detecitve working the airport along with a druf sniffing dog found the contraband after they searched through their bags. 

What they found, were over 20 bundles of marijuana each that had been double-bagged and vacuum-sealed, then placed in larger bags, wrapped in clothing and vacuum-sealed again.  

They are being charged second-degree felony count of possession.  

-story via dallasnews.com 

