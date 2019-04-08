Check Out Morrissey’s New Single With Green Day Frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong

The Former Smiths Frontman Teamed Up With Armstrong For A Cover Of ‘Wedding Bell Blues’

April 8, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Morrissey

Press Association

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Music
Music News
Uncategorized

Morrissey has released a new single featuring Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong. The new song, ‘Wedding Bell Blues,’ comes from his new album, ‘California Son,’ which is due out in May. Check it out below.

Fans of Morrissey have been spoiled with news involving the former Smiths frontman recently. The singer recently released another single, a cover of Roy Orbison’s ‘It’s Over,’ from his upcoming album, along with announcing an upcoming Broadway residency.

Morrissey’s new album, ‘California Son,’ is a collection of covers of songs by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and many more. The most recent release, ‘Wedding Bell Blues,’ is a cover of a Laura Nyro song, made famous by the 5th Dimension in 1969. Morrissey teams up with a number of singers on the album including; Billie Joe Armstrong, Ed Droste, Ariel Engle, Petra Haden and more.

‘Wedding Bell Blues’ will be released on yellow 7” vinyl, with a B-side of a new Morrissey original song, ‘Brow Of My Beloved.’ The limited edition release, along with the rest of Morrissey’s new album, ‘California Son,’ will be released on May 24th.

Via NME

Tags: 
Morrissey
Green Day
Billie Joe Armstrong
new album
New Single
California Son
Wedding Bell Blues

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes