Someone Returned The Beatles Issue Of LIFE Magazine To A Library 50 Years Later

Do they even print LIFE magazine anymore?

After more than 50 years, a magazine stolen from a library in Cleveland, Ohio has made its way back home.

This wasn’t just any random issue of LIFE magazine; it was the September 13th, 1968 issue that featured The Beatles on the cover. You could have bought the magazine for probably less than a dollar back then, it's now valued at about $50 on eBay.

The library patron who returned the magazine left a letter saying that they stole the magazine from the library when they were a kid. The person responsible even left a MoneyGram of $100 for the library as a late fee.

The library went ahead and posted a picture of the letter and the magazine on Facebook. In the caption, the library even poked fun at the mysterious person, ‘To the #Beatles fan who “borrowed” this copy of Life magazine in 1968: Thank you for returning it this week and clearing your conscience.’

Check out the post below.

When was the last time you checked out something from your local library?

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock