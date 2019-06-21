[Video] MLB Player Goes To Starbucks In Full Uniform

Chicago Cubs Shortstop, Javier Baez, Captured His Trip To Starbucks On Instagram Live

June 21, 2019
For some, starting their day without coffee is impossible. Count MLB star Javier Baez as one of those people. The shortstop for the Chicago Cubs went to Starbucks before their game on Friday, but thanks to a time crunch, Baez went to the coffee shop in full uniform.

Javier Baez captured his journey to Starbucks on his Instagram page. The star player, who was wearing his entire Chicago Cubs uniform, was noticed by a few fans, but seemed to be having more fun than anyone. This isn’t the first time an MLB player has been spotted in public wearing their uniform, but usually it is a rookie being pranked, not the teams’ star player.

The Chicago Cubs played the New York Mets at 1:20 P.M. local time on Monday, so Baez’s trip had to take place early in the morning in order to make it back to the stadium in time. Some players would have sent someone else to get their coffee, but clearly Javier Baez plays by his own rules.

Via The Big Lead

