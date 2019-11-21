MJ The Musical Has Cast Their Michael Jackson
Ephraim Sykes will be playing Michael Jackson in the upcoming musical "MJ".
Ephraim Sykes currently in "Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations" playing David Ruffin.
He posted on Instagram the big news!
I’ve been dying to share this news for months now. My ACTUAL wildest dream is coming true. All I can say is thank you Lord. Thank you to my family and friends that prayed and continue (please continue------)to pray for me...that lift me up and told me I deserve to be here even when I didn’t/don’t believe it. I’ll do my best to honor the man who made me wanna sing and dance in the first place. Love you MJ, love y’all! L-O-V-E #MJtheMusical #MichaelJackson #MJ #longlivetheking #GODISGOOD
If he looks a little familiar maybe if you saw Hairspray Live on NBC he played Seaweed.
Previews of MJ will start July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre then open August 13th.