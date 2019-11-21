MJ The Musical Has Cast Their Michael Jackson

Ephraim Sykes will be playing Michael Jackson in the upcoming musical "MJ".

Ephraim Sykes currently in "Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations" playing David Ruffin.

He posted on Instagram the big news!

If he looks a little familiar maybe if you saw Hairspray Live on NBC he played Seaweed.

Video of Hairspray Live! ( with Ariana Grande ) You can&#039;t stop the beat!

Previews of MJ will start July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre then open August 13th.

Via New York Post