Joanne Rogers Says Mister Rogers Would Fart Just To Make Her Laugh At Events

Do you know what’s pretty funny? Fart jokes.

Just about every fart joke is a guaranteed laugh; even the late Mister Rogers knew that.

In an interview with the LA Times, Rogers’ widow Joanne Rogers talked about how they met and used to write letters to one another. She even brought up how when the two of them were at big events and things started to get stale and boring, Rogers knew how to make her laugh.

He would do so, by letting one rip in public.

"He would just raise one cheek and he would look at me and smile."

According to the writers of ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ the Mister Rogers biopic, Joanne asked them not to make her husband come off as a saint but instead, show the audience how funny he was.

Via: Comic Sands