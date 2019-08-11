Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Officially Split After One Year Of Marriage

After a year of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits.

While this may come as a shock to fans, those cloest to the couple say it isn't surprising at all.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”

A rep for Cyrus spoke to People about the split. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

-story via people.com