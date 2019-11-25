Michelle Obama Going Against the Beastie Boys and John Waters For A Grammy

Who will win the Grammy?

November 25, 2019
The Grammy's usually go for the best in music but there is an award for Best Spoken Word album including poetry, audiobooks, and storytelling.
Michelle Obama is nominated for the award for the audiobook of her memoir Becoming.

She is up against actor John Waters, poet Sekou Andrews, musician Eric Alexandrakis, and The Beastie Boys Book which includes many familiar voices like Steve Buscemi, Amy Poehler, SnoopDogg, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, LL Cool J, and more! 

This isn't Obama's First Grammy nomination. She faced against the Clintons back in 2013 and both lost Janis Ian’s audiobook for Society’s Child: My Autobiography. 

