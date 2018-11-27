MGM Announces They Are Teaming Up With Jordan Peele For A 'Candyman' Sequel

It looks like kids will once again be terrified of the bathroom mirror, as MGM announced today they are teaming up with Jordan Peele for a ‘Candyman’ sequel. The new film will be written by Peele, and directed by Nia DaCosta. As Jordan Peele continues to move away from the comedy world, his reputation in the horror genre continues to grow.

The announcement was made by MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman. Glickman raved about the team heading the project saying, “We cannot wait for the world to see what the mind-blowing combination of Jordan, Win and Nia bring to the legend of ‘Candyman.’” The new film is being seen as a “spiritual sequel” to the original, as the story returns to the neighborhood where the legend began.

The original ‘Candyman’ film, based on Clive Barker’s short story ‘The Forbidden,’ tells the story of Daniel Robitaille, an urban legend who appears when his name, Candyman, is said into a mirror five times. The new film, like the original will take place in Chicago, in the now gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

MGM will be teaming up with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions to produce the film. According to Jordan Peele, “The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting.” Peele gained notoriety in the horror genre, after years in comedy, after the release of his Directorial debut, ‘Get Out’ in 2017.

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman...



The new ‘Candyman’ film is set to release in the summer of 2020. There have been rumors of Jordan Peele possibly being connected to a ‘Candyman’ sequel for some time now, but didn’t become official until today’s announcement. Jordan Peele is extremely excited for the new project saying, “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

