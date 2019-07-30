Metallica's Kirk Hammett Shares His Favorite Movie Character

The Character Did Not Come As A Shock To Many Metallica Fans

July 30, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Kirk_Hammett

Jason Kempin / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Movies & TV
Music News
Random & Odd News

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett recently revealed his favorite movie character, and it came as no surprise to fans. In an Instagram post, Hammett posted a photo of him admiring a Dracula movie poster, claiming Dracula was his “favorite vampire.”

Caught admiring my favorite vampire. I hadn’t seen this poster in person until that moment. ⚡️--⚡️ -- #romitsalive @romtoronto #dracula #belalugosi #universalmonsters @fearfestevil #thekirkhammettcollection

A post shared by Kirk Hammett (@kirkhammett) on

The music of Metallica and monster movies have many similarities, so it was not very shocking when Kirk Hammett revealed his favorite movie character was Dracula. In his Instagram post, Hammett wrote, “Caught admiring my favorite vampire. I hadn’t seen this poster in person until that moment.” The poster comes from the 1931 ‘Dracula’ film starring Bela Lugosi.

Plenty of fans decided to chime in with their own favorite characters, along with some shared Dracula love. While it is unknown where Kirk Hammett’s Dracula love comes from, it’s clear the rock icon has love for the iconic monster character. Now, the question is; which portrayal of Dracula is his favorite?

Via Metalheadzone

Tags: 
Kirk Hammett
Metallica
Dracula
Favorite Movie Character
Vampire

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes