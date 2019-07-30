Metallica's Kirk Hammett Shares His Favorite Movie Character

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett recently revealed his favorite movie character, and it came as no surprise to fans. In an Instagram post, Hammett posted a photo of him admiring a Dracula movie poster, claiming Dracula was his “favorite vampire.”

The music of Metallica and monster movies have many similarities, so it was not very shocking when Kirk Hammett revealed his favorite movie character was Dracula. In his Instagram post, Hammett wrote, “Caught admiring my favorite vampire. I hadn’t seen this poster in person until that moment.” The poster comes from the 1931 ‘Dracula’ film starring Bela Lugosi.

Plenty of fans decided to chime in with their own favorite characters, along with some shared Dracula love. While it is unknown where Kirk Hammett’s Dracula love comes from, it’s clear the rock icon has love for the iconic monster character. Now, the question is; which portrayal of Dracula is his favorite?

