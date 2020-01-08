Metallica, Elton John And Others Donate To Australia's Bushfire Relief

At least 28 people have died since the fires began in September. Nearly a billion animals have perished, and hundreds of homes and habitats have been destroyed.

Many stars have dug deep into their pockets to help with the devastating bushfires. Metallica and Elton John are joining the list of celebrities making the pledge to donate to Fire Services in Australia to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis.

Elton John announced his $1 million dollar contribution during his show in Sydney. He told the audience. “You should all be in awe of the work that firefighters are doing. These people have lost their lives trying to save homes. Last is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale heartbreaking. Therefore, tonight I will be pledging $1 million to support the bushfire relief.”

BREAKING: Elton John has closed a concert in Sydney by pledging one million dollars for Australia's bushfire recovery efforts.#australiafire #AustralianWildFires #AustraliaisBurning pic.twitter.com/5u44fF4lfz — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) January 7, 2020

Metallica said in a statement, "We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

"Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging $750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

Other musicians who have donated money and made the pledge of $500,000 to bushfire relief include Kylie Minogue, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

This is not the first pledge Metallica makes towards wildfires. Last year they donated $100,00 to California's Wildfires relief thorugh their foundation.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock