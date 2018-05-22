Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Visited Starbucks After Heart Surgery
Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's dad, underwent heart surgery last Wednesday, and according to TMZ, he was seen in Rosarito, Mexico yesterday at a Starbucks, preparing to enjoy a Frappuccino with whipped cream.
TMZ brings up a logical question, wondering if such a sugary beverage is a good idea after a recent heart attack, and surgery to repair the damage?
A celebratory moment of a surgery that obviously must have went well?
Whatever the case, hope Thomas is adhering to medical advice and will be able to enjoy being a grandfather in the future.
