Meet The Lady That Made Best Friends With A Bee

It's not hard to believe we can create special bonds with animals. Dogs and cats become our bestest friends easily!

But... a bee?

Well, believe it or not. It is possible. A woman bonded with a bee.. rescued her when she was injured with a broken leg, made a home for her and over the course of weeks became her best friend.

Would you even give a bee a chance? Many of us are quick to freak out over them. Maybe want to swat at them..

Here's a story that might make you reconsider next time you come across one.