McKinney ISD Will Have Classes Day After Halloween In Spite of Petition

October 30, 2019
Students in McKinney ISD created a petition for school to be closed the day after Halloween.  

The petition gained roughly 10,000 signitures, but despite their efforts, school will remain open.  

“We are aware that students in McKinney ISD and surrounding districts have signed a petition requesting districts to cancel school the day after Halloween,” MISD Chief Communications and Support Services Officer Cody Cunningham said.

“McKinney ISD will hold school as regularly scheduled.”

