McDonalds Is Giving Away A La-Z-Boy Couch With Built In McFlurry Cooler

McDonalds wants you to continue eating their food, but they don’t want you getting up to do so. That’s why the fast food chain is offering up the ultimate giveaway, the “McDelivery Couch.”

To elevate your -- game watching, we built a custom @LaZBoy

McDelivery Couch & @TreyNKennedy is here for a sneak peek! Tweet#McDeliverySweepstakes, @McDonalds & @UberEats with the McDonald’s menu items you'd enjoy couch side for a chance to win. Rules: https://t.co/XOUiDuDctm pic.twitter.com/Wjkl7LL9NU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 19, 2019

McDonalds has teamed up with Uber Eats and La-Z-Boy to create the perfect staying in experience. They will be giving away a recliner couch to a lucky fan that enters the contest. The all white four person couch comes with light-up cup holders, built in phone chargers and plenty of McDonalds, Uber Eats and La-Z-Boy branded blankets and pillows.

Not only does the fast food chain say the couch has stain resistant fabric, but the biggest perk of this giveaway is the sofa comes with a built in cooler that holds up to three McFlurries. All you have to do to enter at a chance to win this once in a lifetime couch is tweet out an item from the McDonalds menu, and tag @UberEats and @McDonalds, along with the hashtag, #McDeliverSweepsteaks.

Today I will want a #quarterpounder on my La-Z-Boy McDelivery Couch #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats, @McDonalds I can taste it now! — The Endless Bowl (@TheEndlessBowl) March 20, 2019

@McDonalds I would enjoy a Double Filet-O-Fish like the one I just finished before finding this contest, on my new La-Z-Boy/McFlurry Recliner! -- #McDeliverySweepstakes

P.S. - and a McFlurry of course. pic.twitter.com/S91dQ8cxGS — Peter Alemán (@AbsolutMiami) March 20, 2019

#McDeliverySweepstakes let’s rideeee I would order a Big Mac, Diet Coke, fries with a million sides of ranch and honey mustard, and an Oreo McFlurry with hotfudge for dessert ❣️------------ — Mari (@mari_bonadonna) March 19, 2019

Plenty of people have already gotten in on the action, hoping to win the McDonalds and La-Z-Boy couch. The company did not specify how many couches would be given away. Now hopefully they can find a way to keep the McFlurry machine working, and the couch will truly be perfect.

