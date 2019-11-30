McDonalds Goes Viral For Genius “One-Handed Meal” Hack

Eating on the go can be a difficult task. Luckily McDonalds Australia is here to make things a little simpler. The fast food chain shared a photo on Instagram of a genius new “one-handed meal” hack. The trick involves balancing a McDonalds burger box on top of a cup.

The four step guide, complete with images of the process, has received mixed reaction thus far, as some question how well the hack may work. Based on the images, the “one-handed meal” is completed by using the drink straw to balance the box on top, with a burger on one side, and fries on the other. While the process doesn’t say anything about dipping sauce, the hack definitely helps keep things near, with a hand free to eat with.

While many claimed to be immediately going to McDonalds to attempt this hack, others still questioned the necessity of the move. One commenter said “Mine fell. Don’t do it you will have to buy another one.” Still, for those that were able to keep their meal balanced, this is a helpful and innovative McDonalds’ hack.

Via Fox News