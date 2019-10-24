A McDonald's Customer Had A Blender Thrown At Her After Argument About Her Order Being Wrong

October 24, 2019
Angela Chase
Have you ever been so angry at someone you threw something at them no matter what it was?  

Well for this McDonald's customer, that's exactly what she experienced unfortunately.  

After getting into an argument about receiving the wrong order, Britany Price had a whole blender chucked at her head by the store's manager!  

Check out the footage below!  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

 

