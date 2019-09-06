Maureen McCormick, AKA Marcia Brady, Stunned On The Red Carpet

aka Marci Brady looks stunning alongside her co-stars

September 6, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
THE BRADY BUNCH Cast - Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen

Credit: Imagn/© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Maureen McCormick, best known as Marcia Brady, looked beautiful on the red carpet for the premiere of "A Very Brady Renovation."

The famous Brady sister stole the show once again as she stood alongside her TV family.

McCormick’s character was always been a fan favorite of the group and her beauty only continues to radiate today, at the age of 63.

Maureen McCormick. HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation" Premiere
Credit: Imagn/© Admedia, Inc

She looked very sophisticated in her silk outfit and pointy heels.

"A Very Brady Renovation" premieres September 9 on HGTV.

Via: Yahoo

Tags: 
Maureen McCormick
A Very Brady Renovation
Marcia Brady
Brady Bunch
tv show
red carpet
Stunning

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes