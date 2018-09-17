Matthew McConaughey Spotted At The BTS Concert In Fort Worth

September 17, 2018
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is a wonderful Texas enigma. He may be an Oscar winner, but he's also the guy you want to have beers with. He's the only man on Earth that can make being naked, playing the bongos work in his favor. So should it really surprise us that he showed up to the BTS concert in Fort Worth?

Following an amazing Longhorn win against USC in Austin, Matthew loaded up his family and headed North to Fort Worth for the BTS concert. First of all, that's a good dad. Honestly, most parents wouldn't sit through that show. Secondly, he's just in the crowd...no fancy box seats. Thirdly, he fanned out and took video! And finally, the man was wearing an "Alright, Alright, Alright" shirt!!!!!!!!

God bless Matthew McConaughey! A true Texas treasure!

