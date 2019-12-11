Maryland Company Surprises Employees With Massive Holiday Bonus

A company in Baltimore, Maryland just raised the bar for holiday bonuses.

St. John Properties, a real estate firm, made the announcement at their annual holiday party that all 198 of their employees would be getting $10 million in bonuses. That equals to roughly $50K per person.

According to founder and chairman Edward St. John, the bonus comes in celebration for the company completing its goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, retail and warehouse space across eight states.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” St. John said. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

-story via fox4news.com