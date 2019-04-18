Mary-Kate And Ashley Movies Will Soon Come To Hulu

April 18, 2019
If you grew up in the 90s, you have seen the Olsen twins growing up in their acting careers, starting with "Full House". 

If you don't have a VHS, say no more, Hulu has announced that they will add three movies from the Olsen twins. The movies include "Billboard Dad", "Passport to Paris", and "Switching Goals". 

Now millennials and Gen Z's can watch a couple of movies by the twins. Let's hope that if these three movies are successful, Hulu can add more movies to the roster.

The three movies will be available on Hulu, May 1st.

 

via KSAT 

 

Olsen twins
movies
Hulu

