A 20-year-old Texas man got down on one knee to propose at the Dallas Arboretum and he didn't mean for his leg to catch a little girl walking and she trips on his leg, falling with all of her tiny pumpkins.

In the end, his 19-year-old girlfriend did say yes!

Marriage proposal trips little girl at pumpkin patch https://t.co/SinjVFSWdP pic.twitter.com/bI22ODoG5T — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2019

Via New York Post