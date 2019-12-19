Mark Wahlberg Shows Off A Shirtless Body Picture

His hard work is clearly paying off

December 19, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Mark Wahlberg

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association Images/Sipa USA

Mark Wahlberg is proudly showing off his hard work and revealed his ripped physique after six-months of training and healthy eating.

The 48-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself flexing on Instagram. He is showing off his defined biceps and chiseled abs. He said he has been eating clean and doing F45 training, a global fitness community specializing in high-intensity group workouts for six months.

Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing. --❤️-- @performinspired @aquahydrate @f45_training

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

"Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!" he wrote. "Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing. --❤️-- @performinspired @aquahydrate @f45_training."

His dedication is inspiring, and it definitely shows after he posts photos like this.

Wahlberg has even gotten his son in on the fun.

My little guy joining the program ---- #inspiredtobebetter @f45_training @performinspired @prezpat_

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

"My little guy joining the program," said the caption of the video, which show cased Brendan Wahlberg doing a pull-up.

Via: Fox

