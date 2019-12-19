Mark Wahlberg Shows Off A Shirtless Body Picture

Mark Wahlberg is proudly showing off his hard work and revealed his ripped physique after six-months of training and healthy eating.

The 48-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself flexing on Instagram. He is showing off his defined biceps and chiseled abs. He said he has been eating clean and doing F45 training, a global fitness community specializing in high-intensity group workouts for six months.

"Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!" he wrote. "Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing. --❤️-- @performinspired @aquahydrate @f45_training."

His dedication is inspiring, and it definitely shows after he posts photos like this.

Wahlberg has even gotten his son in on the fun.

"My little guy joining the program," said the caption of the video, which show cased Brendan Wahlberg doing a pull-up.

Via: Fox