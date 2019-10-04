Police Arrest A Mark Cuban Imposter In Nashville

Nashville police arrested Mark Washington at a gas station for trespassing. When Washington was asked for his identity he claimed he was Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

BAHAHAHA Dude gets arrested at gas station in Nashville claims to be "MARK CUBAN!" #YouTriedIt https://t.co/QR7A3zBQDg — Bret Mega (@BretMega) October 4, 2019

Truly a look alike situation — https://t.co/ZQftFToZWK — Ted Gould (@tedjgould) October 4, 2019

Arrested man tells officers he's Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Nashville police say https://t.co/zS2YaMR1Ji — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) October 4, 2019

Washington, declared the Shell gas station where he was being arrested belonged to him. Police say, he assured them that he was Mark Cuban, Mavs owner, Shark Tank star and now owner of the gas station.

Police ultimately knew Washington was undoubtedly an imposter. He was clearly not Mark Cuban. Nor did Washington, resemble the Mavs owner. They do not share any physical similarities.

Once Washington, was taken into custody police confirmed his identity as 38-year-old Mark Washington. Washington was booked into the Davidson County jail for criminal trespassing.

Via: Dallas Observer