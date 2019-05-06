'Mario Kart' Video Game Will Be Available On iOS And Android This Summer

Nintendo will release the smartphone version of 'Mario Kart' this summer.

The major video game company announced that they're accepting applications for beta testing of the game, calling it the 'Mario Kart Tour'.

Only Android users can sign up for the beta testing which will run from May 22nd to June 4th.

Nintendo will select only a few people to be part of the beta testing program.

The official launch of the new video game for smartphones will come sometime this summer. Once it is launched, it'll be available for both iOS and Android users.

via Daily Mail