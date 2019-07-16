Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Try to Clear Up That Controversial Door Scene With Leonardo Dicaprio

July 16, 2019
Angela Chase
dicaprio

Gareth Cattermole / Staff

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt all sat down recently to talk about their upcoming movie with MTV news.  

During the interview, the popular and controversial question about whether or not Jack could have fit on that door in "Titanic" of course came up.  

Watch below as DiCaprio's co-stars grill him about it! 

