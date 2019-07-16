Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Try to Clear Up That Controversial Door Scene With Leonardo Dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt all sat down recently to talk about their upcoming movie with MTV news.
During the interview, the popular and controversial question about whether or not Jack could have fit on that door in "Titanic" of course came up.
Watch below as DiCaprio's co-stars grill him about it!
We asked #LeonardoDiCaprio if he could have fit on the door at the end of #Titanic, and his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-stars #MargotRobbie and #BradPitt seemed to think so. ------
-story via yahoo.com