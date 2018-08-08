Margot Kidder, 'Superman' Star's Death Ruled As Suicide

Margot Kidder's death was ruled as a suicide due to drug and alcohol overdose.

The Coroner's office says it was "a result of self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose." We don't know what drugs she took as no further details were released.

Kidder, who was famous for playing "Lois Lane" in Superman back in the 70s and 80s, struggled with mental illness.

In 1990, she had a car accident that made the situation much worse and was in debt.

She starred in other projects like The Amityville Horror, Boston Common and The Neighborhood.

She died back in May 13 in her home in Livingston, Montana. The actress was 69.

RIP

via DEADLINE