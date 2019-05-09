Marc Jacobs Lawsuit Means Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, and Dave Grohl Have To Work Together

It looks like the surviving members of Nirvana, Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, have to come together in this legal battle against Marc Jacobs.

According to The Blast, Jacobs plans to call out the four former bandmates and taking them to court.

As you may recall, the former bandmates had a 20-year fued after Kurt Cobain's death because of money issues.

The fued ended after Nirvana was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame back in 2014.

According to court documents, Nirvana L.L.C. is suing Jacobs in excess of $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit claims that Jacobs ripped off the Nirvana logo. The logo, according to the company, says that it's trademarked.

Jacobs defended himself, mentioning he introduced the world to grunge and called out Love and Cobain.

Jacobs claims that the smiley face for his line is his work and not Nirvana's.

Thoughts?

via The Blast