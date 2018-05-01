A Man Walks Into Whataburger Wearing A Bathrobe
May 1, 2018
No, that's not the beginning of a joke. A man really walked into Whataburger wearing a bathrobe.
Look, we Texans love us some Whataburger. There's nothing we aren't willing to do for a delicious #1 with cheese, What-a-sized French fries with extra packets of that sweet, sweet spicy ketchup. We're not above standing in line while wearing a bathrobe and flip flips.
By the way, is that a Whataburger burger on the back of that woman's hoodie??? There's so much commitment in this one pic!