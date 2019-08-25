Man Holding Signs Asking To Merge Unlocks The Greatest Driving Hack Of All Time

August 25, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Traffic Jam, Narrow Street, Cars

(Photo by Getty Images)

Angela Chase
A man in Los Angeles may have just come up with the most genius driving hack of all time.

Video shows the unidentified driver trying to merge into traffic, and instead of motioning only with his blinkers or his hand, he held up a sign that read, “Please let me in.” When offered the lane by the person behind him, he produced another sign that read, “Thanks.”

The guy who recorded the video wrote, “Saw this man with a 300000 IQ switching lanes.”

Via Fox News

traffic
Commute
driving
Merge
Traffic Jam
Rush Hour
Changing Lanes
Blinker
Video
Highway
Car
Vehicle
Driving Hack

