Man Surprises Girlfriend With A Sweet Disney Proposal

On Reddit, this post pops up of a man spending the last six months with the help of a few other Redditors editing his girlfriend's favorite Disney movie Sleeping Beauty.

They are in a movie theater and Sleeping Beauty is playing but something is a little different the prince begins to look different and so does Aurora. The two main characters begin to take the shape of the couple.

Then once "Aurora" wakens up with a kiss now transformed as the girlfriend the prince now the boyfriend takes out a ring and proposes to her.

The girlfriend watching it all finally figures it all out and starts to get emotional she said yes and she thought something was wrong with the movie.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Video of Sleeping Beauty Proposal

