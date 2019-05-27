Man Called Police To Report Theft After His Subway Sandwich Went Missing

There Have Been no Arrests Made At This Time, As The Sandwich Thief Is Still On The Loose

May 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Subway

Joe Raedle / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Random & Odd News

An investigation is afoot for the case of a missing sandwich; a foot-long Subway sandwich to be exact. A man in Indianapolis recently called the police to report a theft after his Subway sandwich somehow went missing.

It is unknown at this time what led to the sandwich theft, as the circumstances were not immediately made clear. However, police were called to the scene of the crime, after the entire foot long sandwich went missing around 6:30 P.M. on Saturday.

Saturday’s crime is very similar to another incident that happened back in December. In that case, a foot long sandwich was stolen from a gas station in Florida. That case had some help, as the local police department posted a picture of the suspect to their Facebook page.

While it is unknown if the first sandwich thief was caught in Florida, police in Indianapolis are hard at work making sure no more sandwiches are stolen. There have been no arrests made at this time.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Subway
sandwich
Theft
Police
Indianapolis

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes