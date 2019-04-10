Man Finds Love, Backs Out of Becoming First Person To Undergo Head Transplant Surgery

Valery Spiridonov, 33, was going to be the first person in the world to undergo head transplant surgery, but instead said no.

He was committed into doing this since he has Werdnig-Hoffman disease, a disease that destroys muscles and nerves in the spinal cord and the brain. He had no other choice and in 2015, he signed up to undergo head transplant surgery.

The surgery date kept pushing back because of preparations from the doctor, so instead, Spiridonov changed his mind.

"I cannot wait for surgery forever and my condition seems stable," he said in an interview. "I'm happy to say I'm married and I have a beautiful kid now and I'm in charge of my own company."

Spiridonov marries computer expert, Anastasia Panfilova, and they share a 5-month-old child.

"I cannot leave them without my attention, even for a few months," he says.

via PEOPLE