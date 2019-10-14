Man Uses Fake ID From SuperBad To Get Into Bar

October 14, 2019
A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of using a fake ID at a bar during the weekend for having an ID with the name "McLovin".

He was spotted holding an alcoholic beverage and was confronted he admitted of drinking a vodka drink but showed his real ID which had his real age but he didn't want to show the ID he used to get in the bar. After he was searched the officer found the ID and asked where did he get it and he said he got it from amazon. 

The card was inspired by the movie "Superbad" where an underage character used it the ID with the name McLovin to buy alcohol at a liquor store.
 

Via  Fox4

