Lyft Going Into The Electric Scooter Business, Coming To Dallas Soon

It looks like Lyft will be doing more than rides, it's also going into the scooter business.

Lyft will become the fourth company to be added into the electric scooter business, alongside Lime, Bird, and Uber's Jump.

It's $1 to unlock and 15 cents for every minute you ride.

"Lyft is committed to a future where Dallas is built around people instead of cars -- and scooters only help to further this movement locally," says Odi Agenmonmen, Market Manager for Lyft's Bikes and Scooters.

If you already have the Lyft app, you can unlock the scooters with the same app.

It's coming soon and they haven't decided how many scooters will be around the Dallas area.

via FOX 4