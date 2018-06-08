Lottery Winner Hides Identity With Hilarious Emoji Mask

Lottery winners may be lucky, but most don't have much luck after winning.... Besides blowing all the money, lottery winners are often targeted by family, friends, and even strangers. The fear of theft is very real, and this lottery winner is well aware of the risk.

A Jamaican citizen won a multi-million lottery jackpot on May 11. N Gray won 180 million Jamaican dollars (over $1 million US) from the Super Lotto jackpot. Valuing privacy, Gary came up with a brilliant way to disguise her identity. She showed up to collect the massive check in a 'wink wink' emoji mask.

Today we are in the presence of Jamaica's newest #SuperMillionaire. N.Gray! pic.twitter.com/dSfn6ImaRY — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

Thanks to the clever mask, Gary can enjoy her fortune in peace...

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

Via NDTV