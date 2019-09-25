Lost Painting From The 13th Century Discovered In Woman's Kitchen

September 25, 2019
Angela Chase
This story is like something you might see on an episode of "Antiques Road Show".  

A painting by pre-Renaissance painter Cimabue that was once thought to be lost, is about to go up for auction for a pretty hefty price.  

It was discovered hanging in an older French woman's kitchen when she decided to have the painting appraised.  After a number of tests were done, it was concluded that the work of art was in fact a genuine painting of the 13th century Italian artist.  

Eric Turquin was the expert who examined the painting known as the "Mocking of Christ''.  He said it was a panel from a polyptych, which is typically a work of art that consists of multiple painted scenes divided into panels.  The wood panel of the painting is a match with other known Cimabue paintings of the same work.

The 10-inch painting is estimated to fetch a price of about $6.5 million when it is auctioned Oct. 27, 2019 by Acteon.

-story via upi.com 

