Lost Painting From The 13th Century Discovered In Woman's Kitchen

This story is like something you might see on an episode of "Antiques Road Show".

A painting by pre-Renaissance painter Cimabue that was once thought to be lost, is about to go up for auction for a pretty hefty price.

It was discovered hanging in an older French woman's kitchen when she decided to have the painting appraised. After a number of tests were done, it was concluded that the work of art was in fact a genuine painting of the 13th century Italian artist.

Eric Turquin was the expert who examined the painting known as the "Mocking of Christ''. He said it was a panel from a polyptych, which is typically a work of art that consists of multiple painted scenes divided into panels. The wood panel of the painting is a match with other known Cimabue paintings of the same work.

The 10-inch painting is estimated to fetch a price of about $6.5 million when it is auctioned Oct. 27, 2019 by Acteon.

-story via upi.com