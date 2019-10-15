Florida Dog Lost as Puppy Found And Reunited With Owner 12 Years Later

Video of Missing Florida dog found 12 years later in Pittsburgh

It was a heart felt moment for Katheryn Strang when she was reunited her lost fox terrier dog Dutchess, after 12 long years. It almost seemed surreal and too good to be true.

Dutchess went missing in February 2007. She managed to migrate from Boca Raton, Florida to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, over 1,100 miles away from home. She had quite the journey.

A local resident in Pittsburg found Dutchess under a shed. She seemed cold and hungry, and was taken to the Humane Animal Rescue. Staff scanned her microchip and identified her as Dutchess and found that her owner lived in Florida.

"When she got that call from us, she was in disbelief. She couldn't believe it was happening," Zac Seymour, manager of digital communications at Humane Animal Rescue, told USA TODAY.

Strang traveled 11 hours to have Dutchess back. She was nervous and excited to see her missing dog. It was an emotional moment, she thought she would never see her again but after 12 years the two were finally reunited.

Via: USA Today