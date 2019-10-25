Locals Surprised School Crossing Guard With World Series

He says, "It means so much to be appreciated."

October 25, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Credit: Imagn/ © Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Families in Arlington, Virginia, got together to surprise Nottingham Elementary School crossing guard Jeff Covel, a die-hard Washington Nationals fan, with a pair of tickets to the world series game.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, with members of the community cheering as they approached Covel with the special gift.

The surprise was set  after Covel propped up a homemade sign near his crosswalk that asked if anyone had any connections that could help him score tickets.

“Need World Series Tix (1 or 2) For 1 game only, prefer face value, ‘bucket list,’ Mr. Jeff Crossing Guard,” the sign read.

Local parents Rachel Sullivan and Colleen Wright took notice, and took it upon themselves to make his dream come true.

“He’s just so great with the kids, learning everyone’s name, and always greeting everybody with a smile,” Wright said.

Sullivan shared a photo of the sign to a private Facebook page, and organized a Google form for parents at Nottingham Elementary School to pledge donations.  More than 60 families pitched in, managing to pull together $2,445 for two tickets for Covel to attend the game at Nationals Park.

“I teared up a little bit when I saw them coming down the street,” he told CNN. “To me, it means so much to be appreciated for doing something that I enjoy doing. They are my extended family.”

Via: MSN

