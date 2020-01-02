Local Dallas Bar Will Turn Into 'The Office' This Month

Next week, The Whippersnapper, a known Dallas bar in the Knox-Henderson area, will transform into Dunder Mifflin for over a month.

The Whippersnapper is known for it's pop-up bar status turning into famous on-screen establishments such as The Drunken Clam from "Family Guy" and even The Leaky Cauldren from "Harry Potter".

The bar will close starting on Sunday Jan. 5 to begin it's makeover and reopen as Dunder Whiplin Inc. Beverage Company Thursday Jan. 9.

However at this time it's still unknown what "Office" themed drinks will be offered.

-story via dallas.eater.com