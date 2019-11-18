Little Girl Who Requested Dog Pictures Has Lost Her Battle With Brain Tumor

The 8 year old girl who went viral internationally when she asked dog owners to send pictures and letters has passed away.

Emma Mertens was battling a brain tumor that was rare and inoperable known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG.

"She fought so hard but it was time to go home and leave the pain behind," the Team Emma Facebook post stated. "In her final hours, we told her how many people love her and that it was OK to go. We will miss her dearly."

Her love for dogs inspired family friends to mail and email pictures of their dogs to cheer Emma up when she was diagnosed in Jan. 23, 2019.

"You should see her smile or giggle," her father Geoff previously said. "She's a huge fan of larger dogs ... but she loves the pictures that come up with just funny and cute dogs. When a dog is doing something silly she just lights up."

-story via yahoo.com