Check Out The Best Deals In DFW For Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend it’s time to start planning something special for the women in your life. Luckily, there is plenty to do in DFW for the holiday. Whether its brunch, drinks or fun activities there are plenty of things to do around the metroplex. Check out the full list here.

Brunch is always a good idea for Mother’s Day. Luckily there are plenty of brunch spots in DFW that will be doing Mother’s Day deals. If you are looking for an upscale route, Eddie V’s in Dallas will be offering a prix fixe menu for Mother’s Day.

Join us to celebrate all the things we love about Mom with an exquisite brunch at Eddie V's. #mom #brunch #eddievs



Reserve your table: https://t.co/JHjhIZQvAo pic.twitter.com/sXih9nbYON — Eddie V's (@EddieVs) May 1, 2019

Of course, if a more laid back Mother’s Day is in the cards, The Rustic will be have plenty of brunch items, along with live music. If drinks are the plan for Sunday, Bellagreen will be offering $2 beer and wine, along with $2 mimosas. Of course it doesn’t all have to be alcohol. The French Room will be offering afternoon tea full of finger sandwiches, sweets and teas.

Family activities are always fun for Mother’s Day. The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is going on in Waxahachie. They will be having a special Mother’s Day brunch, along with all the usual middle ages fun. DFW will be full of activities this weekend, so there’s no excuse not to show the women in your life a great day!

Via Guidelive